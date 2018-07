July 19 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, one of Indonesia’s largest banks by assets, posted a 28.7 percent jump in first-half net profit on Thursday, supported by a pickup in loan growth.

The state-controlled lender reported a net profit of 12.2 trillion rupiah ($843.12 million) for the six months ended June 30, investor relations head Hery Gunardi told reporters. ($1 = 14,470.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fanny Potkin)