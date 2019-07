JAKARTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-controlled Bank Mandiri posted a net income of 13.5 trillion rupiah ($965.67 million) for January-June, up 11% from previous year, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

Company’s earnings were supported by 12% growth in lending during the first-half, according to the statement. ($1 = 13,980 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)