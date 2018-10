Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Jan-Sept profit rises 20 pct

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest bank by asset PT Bank Mandiri Tbk posted a 20 percent rise in net profit for the first nine-month period, a company official told reporters on Wednesday.

Net income in the January-September period was 18.09 trillion rupiah ($1.19 billion), said Bank Mandiri director Panji Irawan, up from 15.07 trillion rupiah posted in the same period last year.

The bank’s loan distribution grew by 14 percent from a year earlier while its gross non-performing loan improved to 3.01 percent from 3.75 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 15,170 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Vyas Mohan)