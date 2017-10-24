FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bank Mandiri posts 25 pct jump in 9-mth profit
October 24, 2017 / 9:18 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri posts 25 pct jump in 9-mth profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia’s largest lender by assets, reported a 25 percent jump in net income for the first nine months of this year.

Net income was 15.07 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) in the January-September period, compared with 12.01 trillion rupiah in the same period last year.

Chief Executive Kartika Wirjoatmodjo attributed the profit growth to loan increase and cost efficiencies, among others. The bank’s loans rose 9.8 percent. ($1 = 13,530.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

