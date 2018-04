Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Q1 net profit jumps nearly 44 pct

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, one of Indonesia’s largest banks by asset, on Tuesday reported a nearly 44 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Bank Mandiri’s first-quarter net income stood at 5.9 trillion rupiah ($425 million), chief executive Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said, up from 4.1 trillion rupiah a year ago.

Seventeen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S are on average estimating a net income of 25.33 trillion rupiah for Mandiri in 2018. ($1 = 13,885.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)