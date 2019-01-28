UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2018 net profit up 21 pct - CEO

(Adds CEO quotes, 2019 profit expectations, MTN plans)

By Cindy Silviana

Jan 28 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest lender by assets, posted a 21.2 percent jump in 2018 net profit, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

Mandiri booked 25 trillion rupiah ($1.78 billion) in net income, compared with 20.6 trillion rupiah in the previous year, CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told reporters.

That was slightly above an average estimate of 24.202 trillion rupiah, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Wirjoatmodjo said the rise was driven by a 20.1 percent increase in fee-based income and lower loan loss provisions.

The bank’s gross non-performing loans (NPL) improved to 2.75 percent from 3.46 percent a year earlier, thanks to a shift in focus towards lower risk loan segments.

“We are optimistic that Bank Mandiri will see high double digit profit growth in 2019,” Wirjoatmodjo told reporters.

The CEO expects the bank’s NPL to fall below 2.5 percent “in the future”, and is targeting a loan to deposit ratio for 2019 of 91-93 percent.

He said Bank Mandiri would issue $1-2 billion in global sustainable medium-term notes (MTN), starting with $500 million to $1 billion in 2019.