March 7, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Bank Muscat sets $500 mln bond final price guidance -lead

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has set the final price guidance for a planned $500 million five-year bond at 235 basis points over mid-swaps, with the bond expected to price within five basis points of that figure, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The debt issue, which will price on Wednesday, has received orders of more than $1 billion, including orders by the banks arranging the deal. Initial price guidance, disclosed earlier on Wednesday, was 250 bps over mid-swaps.

Bank ABC, Bank Muscat, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and ICBC Standard Bank are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

