Oman's Bank Muscat gives initial price guidance for dollar bond - lead

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Muscat has given initial price guidance for a planned five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond at 250 basis points over mid-swaps, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

Oman’s largest lender is expected to price later on Wednesday a senior unsecured, Regulation S benchmark bond, the document said. Benchmark transactions are generally upwards of $500 million.

Bank ABC, Bank Muscat, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and ICBC Standard Bank are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)