March 1, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Bank Muscat mandates banks for dollar bond -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has mandated banks to arrange a five-year, U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark bond issue, according to a document from leads.

Bank ABC, Bank Muscat, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and ICBC Standard Bank will act as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue, according to the document.

Ahead of the issue, the banks will arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, starting on Sunday, the document said.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Bank Muscat had picked banks including HSBC, Bank ABC and First Abu Dhabi Bank to arrange the issue, citing sources. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

