September 20, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

MOVES-Former Scotiabank metals executive joins fintech firm Tradewind

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fintech company Tradewind Markets said on Thursday it had hired Steve Lowe, former head of European operations at Bank of Nova Scotia’s metals business, to help it expand in Europe.

New York-based Tradewind is a technology platform for digitising the trading, settlement, and ownership of precious metals.

It says its backers include U.S. exchange operator IEX Group, asset manager Sprott and Canadian miner Goldcorp.

Lowe left Scotiabank earlier this year as the Canadian bank embarked on a radical restructuring designed to halve the size of its Mocatta metals arm.

Before the restructuring Mocatta was the world’s largest financier of the global precious metals supply chain. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

