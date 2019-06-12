Funds News
June 12, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merrill Lynch on track to add 47,000 households in 2019

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s wealth management unit could grow net households by 47,000 in 2019, according to a top executive.

Speaking at an investor conference on Wednesday, president of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Andy Sieg said the bank is on track to grow new households by 6.5% from 2017 levels based on an annualized analysis of first quarter results.

The unit which manages $2.4 trillion in assets has been focused on growing assets and clients organically through referrals. (Reporting by Imani Moise)

