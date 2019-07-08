MOVES-Bank of America names Steinemann head of Asia industrials banking

July 8 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has named Patrick Steinemann as its head of Asia industrials investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Steinemann will be responsible for coverage of clients across Asia in sectors, including automotive, capital goods, transport and infrastructure, the memo dated July 5 said. Steinemann will be based in Hong Kong and report to Peter Guenthardt and Alex To, co-heads of Asia Pacific investment banking and Gregory Kelly and Jean-Eudes Renier, co-heads of global industrials investment banking. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)