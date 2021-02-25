Bank of America reduces staff in investment banking and trading - Bloomberg

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp cut some of its staff in the global banking and markets division this week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Employees in sales and trading, research, investment banking and capital markets were affected by the move, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/3dNCO5M)

The staff reduction is part of Wall Street’s typical practice of staffing changes around this time of the year after bonuses are distributed, the report added.

Bank of America did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Last year, the bank had said it would not cut any jobs in 2020.