March 29, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it will add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers to its new and existing locations by 2020.

Merrill Edge, a part of Bank of America’s wealth management arm, expects to hire 300 new Financial Solutions Advisors by year-end bringing the total to 4000.

Merrill Edge, which was created in 2010, has grown steadily to $184.5 billion in assets and has more than 2.4 million accounts. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
