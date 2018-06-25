FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 25, 2018 / 4:37 PM / in an hour

MOVES-BAML adds Wadih Boueiz to global sovereign wealth fund leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Wadih Boueiz to lead its Global Corporate & Investment Banking coverage of sovereign wealth fund and public pension fund clients, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Wadih will report to Diego De Giorgi, head of Global Investment Banking in his new role.

Additionally, he will continue in his role as co-head of Corporate & Investment Banking for the Middle East and North Africa and will continue to report to Jim O’Neil.

Wadih has been with Bank of America for 19 years. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.