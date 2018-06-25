MOVES-BAML adds Wadih Boueiz to global sovereign wealth fund leadership

June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Wadih Boueiz to lead its Global Corporate & Investment Banking coverage of sovereign wealth fund and public pension fund clients, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Wadih will report to Diego De Giorgi, head of Global Investment Banking in his new role.

Additionally, he will continue in his role as co-head of Corporate & Investment Banking for the Middle East and North Africa and will continue to report to Jim O’Neil.

Wadih has been with Bank of America for 19 years. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)