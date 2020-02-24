Bank of America names Morisseau as head of investment banking for France - memo

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of America has appointed Jérôme Morisseau as its head of investment banking for France as it seeks to build out its French franchise and win more business from large French clients, a memo seen by Reuters said.

The Wall Street bank has also named veteran French banker Stéphane Courbon as chairman of corporate and investment banking for France.

Courbon will work closely with Bank of America’s vice chairman of investment banking for France, Laurent Vieillevigne, the memo said.

Meanwhile the bank’s current head of EMEA corporate banking Fernando Vicario will take an additional role as head of EU corporate and investment banking and will be based in Paris.