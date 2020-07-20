MOVES-Bank of America names new head of business banking

July 20 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Monday it has promoted Raul Anaya to head of business banking. In his new role, the 30-year firm veteran will oversee the business line that serves mid-sized U.S.-based companies with annual revenues between $5 million and $50 million. Anaya, who also serves as market president for the Los Angeles area and co-chair of the Hispanic-Latino Executive Council, will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag. (Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Dan Grebler)