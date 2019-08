Aug 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Monday named Gerardus Vos as head of financial technology investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Vos joined BofAML after leading technology and fintech equities research at Barclays.

He will be based in London and will report to Giorgio Cocini and Arif Vohra, co-heads of EMEA financial institutions investment banking. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)