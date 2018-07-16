FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Bank of America profit jumps on lower tax, loan growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp reported a 36.3 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by loan growth across its businesses, lower expenses and a smaller tax bill.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $6.47 billion in the second quarter, from $4.75 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share was 63 cents, up from 44 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting the bank to earn 57 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with estimates.

Noninterest expense fell 5 percent, while tax bill was down by 43 percent. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

