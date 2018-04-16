FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

BofA's profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America reported a 34 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday on higher interest rates and loan growth.

The second-largest U.S. bank by assets said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $6.49 billion in the three months ended March 31 from $4.84 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 62 cents from 45 cents. (bit.ly/2qCLx19)

Analysts on average had expected 59 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

