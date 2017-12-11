FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2017 / 2:41 PM / in an hour

MOVES-Martinez Vives leaves BAML

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - Anthony Martinez Vives, a director in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s public sector financing business, has left the bank, according to sources.

Martinez Vives joined from BNP Paribas in 2012. His departure follows that of Raymond Seager, who bowed out of BAML in August.

Seager was head of the bank’s sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets business.

Seager’s responsibilities were taken on by Adrien De Naurois in September.

Martinez Vives did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)

