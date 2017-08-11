FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 2 days ago

India's Bank of Baroda Q1 profit slumps 52 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

The fifth-largest bank in the country by assets reported a net profit of 2.03 billion rupees ($31.65 million), for the three-month period ended June 30, compared with 4.24 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2vtmE9a

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 11.40 percent by end of June, from 10.46 percent at the end of March, and 11.15 percent at June-end last year.

$1 = 64.1475 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

