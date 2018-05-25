FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's Bank of Baroda posts Q4 loss of $458 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd on Friday reported here a net loss of 31.02 billion rupees ($457.62 million) for the fourth quarter as India's third-largest state-run lender booked higher provisions for bad loans.

That compared with a profit of 1.55 billion rupees in the year-ago period and an average estimate of 57.2 million rupees loss in a Thomson Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 12.26 percent at end-March, compared with 11.31 percent in the previous quarter and 10.46 percent a year ago. ($1 = 67.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

