FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 27, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Bank of Baroda Q1 profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd on Friday reported a more than two-fold rise in quarterly profit, as India’s third-largest state-run lender saw provisions for bad loans fall.

The company's net profit jumped to 5.28 billion rupees ($76.92 million) in the first-quarter ended June 30 from 2.03 billion rupees a year earlier here

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 747.2 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for bad loans fell 18.4 percent to 17.60 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.