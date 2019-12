TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said its regular treasury bills auction produced the following results. Amount Maturity Avg Yield Bank of Canada Purchase C$4,400,000,000 2020.04.02 1.671 C$800,000,000 C$1,800,000,000 2020.06.11 1.747 C$400,000,000 C$1,800,000,000 2020.12.10 1.759 C$400,000,000 Details on the Bank of Canada website: here Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100; Editing by Dan Grebler)