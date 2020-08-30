Chinese Labor Unrest
August 30, 2020 / 9:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of China first-half profit falls 11.5%, steepest H1 fall since market debut

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Sunday posted an 11.5% fall in first-half net profit, the steepest drop for the January-June period since its market debut.

Profit was 100.9 billion yuan ($14.70 billion) in the six months ended June 30, versus 114.05 billion yuan a year earlier, according to the lender’s statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The first-half figure implies profit of 48.3 billion yuan for the April-June quarter, down 23.4% from 63.08 billion yuan a year prior, Reuters calculations showed. ($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beiing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below