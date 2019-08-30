Chinese Labor Unrest
August 30, 2019 / 9:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of China H1 profit up 4.5%

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, posted a 4.5% rise in first-half net profit.

Profit was 114.05 billion yuan ($16.08 billion) in the six months ended June 30, up from 109.1 billion yuan a year earlier.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 63.08 billion yuan for the second quarter, up 5% from 60.1 billion yuan a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

That was mostly in line with an average estimate for a 4.15% growth in quarterly profit from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

