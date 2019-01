Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia Group Plc named Archil Gachechiladze as chief executive officer, replacing Kaha Kiknavelidze who will step down at the end of the month, the company said on Thursday.

Gachechiladze will join the company from his current role as CEO of Georgia Global Utilities, the lender said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)