Consumer Financial Services
February 19, 2019 / 7:19 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Bank of Georgia 2018 profit rises on higher lending

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia Group Plc reported an 11.8 percent jump in annual profit on higher lending thanks to a growing Georgian economy, but warned that growth of unsecured consumer loans would moderate on the back of some newer rules.

Pretax profit rose to 437.5 million laris ($166.10 million), for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from 391.3 million laris ($148.56 million) a year earlier, the FTSE 250 lender said.

$1 = 2.6340 laris Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below