Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia Group Plc on Thursday posted an 11.2 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by its banking and investment businesses.

The Tbilisi-based bank said profit rose to 257.8 million laris ($100.9 million), in the six months ended June 30, from 231.8 million laris a year earlier. ($1 = 2.5550 laris)