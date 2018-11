Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia Group Plc reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly earnings, helped by higher lending amid strong economic growth in the former Soviet republic.

Pretax profit rose to 113.3 million laris ($43.00 million), for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 101.9 million laris a year earlier, said the lender, which was formed when BGEO Group demerged into two entities in May.