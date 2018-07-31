FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 31, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of India June-quarter profit rises 8.4 pct on tax write-back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd said on Tuesday quarterly profit rose 8.4 percent as the state-run bank recomputed tax provisions made a year earlier.

Net profit was 951.1 million rupees ($13.86 million) for the three months ended June, compared with 877.1 million rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement here

Analysts, on average, were looking for a loss of 12.60 billion rupees, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 16.66 percent at end-June, from 16.58 percent in the previous quarter, and 13.05 percent a year ago.

Bad loans held by India’s banks rose to 10.36 trillion rupees at the end of March, the government said last week, with state-backed lenders accounting for more than 86 percent of the total non-performing loans. ($1 = 68.6325 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.