May 28, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of India posts $589 mln Q4 loss, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd reported here a net loss of 39.69 billion rupees ($588.87 million) for the fourth quarter, as the state-owned lender set aside more funds for bad loans.

That compared with a loss of 10.46 billion rupees in the year-ago period and expectations of a loss of 12.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates by nine analysts.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 16.58 percent at end-March, compared with 16.93 percent in the previous quarter and 13.22 percent a year ago.

Provisions for bad loans surged about 41 percent to 66.74 billion rupees.

Shares ended 4.5 percent higher in a Mumbai market that was up 0.7 percent. ($1 = 67.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

