FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Financials
February 12, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Bank of India posts Q3 loss on bad-loan provisions spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a third-quarter net loss as provisions for bad loans surged.

Net loss came in at 23.41 billion rupees ($363.96 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 1.02 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2somvGd

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 693.9 million rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 16.93 percent at end-December, compared with 12.62 percent in the previous quarter and 13.38 percent a year ago.

Provisions for bad loans rose about 72 percent to 43.73 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.3200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.