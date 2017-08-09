FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of India swings to Q1 profit, bad loans fall
August 9, 2017

Bank of India swings to Q1 profit, bad loans fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank of India, the country’s sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a first-quarter profit as its bad loan ratio narrowed and loan-loss provisions fell.

Net profit was 877.1 million rupees ($13.76 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.41 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uFbRGX

Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 153.8 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 13.05 percent at end-June from 13.22 percent at March-end and 13.38 percent at end-June last year.

Bank of India shares jumped more than 5 percent after the results. ($1 = 63.7350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

