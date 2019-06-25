Bank of Ireland CFO to leave for role outside finance sector

DUBLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland Chief Financial Officer Andrew Keating will leave his role by the end of the year to take up a senior finance position in an international organisation outside the sector, the bank said on Tuesday.

Keating joined the bank in 2004 and was appointed CFO in 2012, playing a key role in the repayment of state bailout funds, a return to profitability and resumption of dividend payments, Bank of Ireland Chairman Patrick Kennedy said in a statement.