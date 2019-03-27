Bank of Italy's Visco says activity continued to decline in early 2019

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Italy declined over the last part of 2018 and in the early months of this year, Bank of Italy’s Governor Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday.

Visco called for measures to boost growth, reduce public debt and fight rising poverty levels after Italy plunged into recession at the end of last year.

Speaking at an event in Rome, he said Italy’s European Union membership and financial stability were crucial to ensure stable economic growth.