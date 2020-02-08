Rome monitoring LSE-Refinitiv impact on Italy bourse, bond market

BRESCIA, Italy, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian authorities are closely monitoring each step of the London Stock Exchange’s acquisition of Refinitiv because it affects the country’s financial market infrastructure, the Bank of Italy’s governor said on Saturday.

LSE agreed in August to buy financial data provider Refinitiv, triggering speculation about the possible sale of assets to gain antitrust approval and to fund the deal.

LSE owns the Milan bourse, government bond platform MTS and other financial market platforms key for Italian markets.

Rome will be monitoring that LSE’s Italian units continue to pursue the general public interest as the LSE-Refinitiv deal proceeds, central bank head Ignazio Visco said at the annual Assiom-Forex conference. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith)