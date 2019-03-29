Italy's Target 2 liabilities fell at end 2018 - central bank

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks fell at the end of 2018 thanks to inflows recorded in December, Bank of Italy said on Friday.

The Italian central bank also said the position remained broadly stable in the first months of 2019.

In August Target 2 debt hit a record high of 492.527 billion euros.

A country’s Target 2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Francesca Landini)