FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 7, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Italy's Target 2 liabilities hit new record high in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s debt with the European Central Bank rose to a new record high in February, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Wednesday.

Italy’s net debt towards the ECB’s Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, stood at 444.42 billion euros in February after easing to 433.21 billion euros in January.

It had set the previous record in December at 439.02 billion euros in December.

Euro zone countries’ Target 2 positions are monitored because they highlight imbalances within the bloc and the potential for colossal sovereign defaults were it to fall apart.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.