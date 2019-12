BANGKOK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, on Thursday said it had agreed to buy an 89.1% stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Permata for about $2.7 billion.

The Thai bank will buy the stake in the mid-sized Indonesian lender from Standard Chartered and PT Astra International, it said in a statement, adding that the deal is expected to close in 2020.