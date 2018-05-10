FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 4:19 AM / in 2 hours

Poland's Bank Pekao Q1 net rises 12 pct, slightly above f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Pekao said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 12 percent year-on-year to 392 million zlotys ($109.06 million) as a fast-growing economy encourages Poles to take loans, while pay rises contribute to increased deposits.

The state-run bank’s net profit in the first quarter came in above forecasts, as analysts had expected the country’s second largest bank to report a bottomline of 380 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.5942 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Sunil Nair)

