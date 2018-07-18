FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 5:55 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

GRAPHIC-Morgan Stanley caps strong earnings season for big U.S. banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Q2 results of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley)

July 13 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s better-than-expected results on Wednesday capped a strong second-quarter earnings season for large U.S. banks.

The U.S. banking industry has benefited from a cut in corporate tax rates, interest rate hikes and a strengthening economy.

Volatility caused by escalating trade tensions and central bank policy changes also boosted trading revenue across Wall Street. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s 45 percent jump in bond trading revenue was the biggest among its peers.

Following is a snapshot of bank earnings:

Reporting and Graphic by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru

