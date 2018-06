ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest bank VTB is joining efforts with Russian state bank Sberbank to recuperate part of a loan issued to troubled Croatian food group Agrokor, VTB’s CEO Andrei Kostin said on Thursday.

“We will try to get back a larger part of the loan, which is probably possible,” Kostin told reporters in St Petersburg. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Maria Kiselyova)