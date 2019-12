MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB Bank said it is seriously considering buying more shares in food retailer Magnit, the Interfax news agency on Friday cited VTB’s First Deputy CEO Yuri Soloviev as saying.

“Regarding Magnit, we remain confident in our investment, and we believe that the company is highly undervalued,” Soloviev told Interfax. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Alexander Marrow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)