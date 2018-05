MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB is on track to make at least 150 billion roubles ($2.42 billion) in net profit this year, VTB Senior Vice President Dmitry Pyanov said on Thursday.

VTB earlier said its net profit nearly doubled in the first quarter to 55.5 billion roubles ($898 million), beating market expectations. ($1 = 61.9875 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Alexander Smith)