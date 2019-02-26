Russia's VTB reports 12.7 pct fall in Q4 net profit

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB on Tuesday reported a 12.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit hurt by lower net interest income and net fee and commission income.

VTB said its net profit fell to 39.1 billion roubles ($596.11 million) in the October-December quarter from 44.8 billion a year earlier.

VTB said its provisions against bad loans fell to 162.4 billion roubles from 188.3 billion.