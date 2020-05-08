UPDATE 1-Russian lender VTB's earning drop on loan loss provisions

(Adds details, background)

By Tatiana Voronova

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB on Friday reported a 14% drop in first-quarter net profit to 39.8 billion roubles ($540 million) after tripling its loan loss provisions and revaluating its assets.

The coronavirus outbreak has started to take its toll on the Russian banking sector, where another state lender, Sberbank , saw its quarterly net profit halving after it increased NPL provisions eightfold to 138 billion roubles.

VTB, Russia’s second biggest bank, has set aside 45 billion roubles in NPL provisions, triple the amount it had earmarked for that purpose in the first quarter of 2019, and as NPL ratio rose to 4.9% of its 12.1 trillion rouble-big loan book.

“The COVID-19 pandemic began to negatively impact our results as we started to build up additional provisions and mark down investment assets,” VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said in a statement.

Kostin added that despite it was hard to predict the full scale of the financial troubles from coronavirus, VTB has “solid liquidity, strong market positions and extensive experience operating in a challenging environment.”

The current economic crisis will be the third for Kostin, 63, as VTB’s head - the seat he holds since 2002. The economy may fall by up to 6% this year, its lowest in a decade, the central bank has warned, amid coronavirus and low oil prices.

VTB said on Friday that its January-March results were supported by a 15% increase in the net interest income thanks to organic business growth along with net fee and commissions income which added 48%.

Dmitry Pyanov, a member of VTB’s board, said the bank could adjust its net profit guidance for this year and change its dividend payout ratio on 2019 results to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The bank had initially set its dividend payout ratio at 50% while forecasting net profit of 220-230 billion roubles in 2020.

VTB’s corporate lending is seen falling by 1.2% this year, Pyanov told reporters, while retail lending may increase by 1.8% or alternatively fall by 2.7%, depending how coronavirus pandemic develops further in Russia.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 10,000 in the sixth consecutive day on Friday, bringing the nationwide tally close to 188,000 - the world’s fifth affected after the United Kingdom. ($1 = 73.7065 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Louise Heavens)