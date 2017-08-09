UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB shows profit recovery gains momentum in second quarter

* Q2 earnings 30.3 billion roubles vs f‘cast 28.8 billion

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB showed a recovery in its profits gained momentum in the second quarter, reporting on Wednesday forecast-beating earnings of 30.3 billion roubles ($506 million).

VTB, which is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, was hard hit by Russia’s economic crisis but has set itself a goal of doubling net profit this year to 100 billion roubles. Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said its latest earnings report showed it was on track to achieve that target.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted VTB would make 28.8 billion roubles in the second quarter, versus 14.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.

For the first half year as a whole VTB made earnings of 57.9 billion roubles. Its Moscow-listed shares were up 0.1 percent by 0811 GMT, outperforming the broader MICEX index which fell 0.3 percent.

VTB also reported smaller-than-expected provisions of 30.1 billion roubles in the second three months of the year, around half what it set aside a year earlier.

The bank’s net interest income was up 5 percent on the second quarter of 2016, while fees and commissions rose 22 percent.

Costs increased around 10 percent and its non-performing loan ratio edged down to 6.3 percent by the end of June.

State-controlled VTB is an important lender to top firms in Russia’s oil-dependent economy and is also a major player in retail lending.

Its performance has been weaker than that of Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank since 2014, when the Russian economy slumped as oil prices collapsed and the United States and EU imposed economic sanctions.

Sberbank is yet to report second-quarter results. ($1 = 59.9287 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and David Holmes)