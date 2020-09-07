Company News
September 7, 2020 / 7:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's PM Sanchez sees positive aspects in Bankia-Caixabank merger

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said there were positive aspects in the proposed merger of Spanish lenders Caixabank and state-owned Bankia.

“From the perspective of size, the Spanish financial sector has to take steps forward,” Sanchez said in an interview in TVE.

The two lenders are set to agree a merger to create Spain’s biggest domestic lender in the coming days, two sources told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belén Carreño; Writing by Emma Pinedo; editing by Jesús Aguado)

